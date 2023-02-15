12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Pagaya Technologies PGY shares increased by 18.6% to $1.59 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Argo Blockchain ARBK shares moved upwards by 15.55% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.5 million.

Digital Ally DGLY stock rose 15.06% to $4.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 million.

Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE shares increased by 11.92% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.9 million.

Duos Technologies Group DUOT shares moved upwards by 10.06% to $4.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.2 million.

Inpixon INPX shares rose 8.41% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.

Losers

Credo Technology Group CRDO stock fell 46.3% to $10.39 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

Cemtrex CETX shares decreased by 14.47% to $8.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Sabre SABR stock fell 9.58% to $6.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

T Stamp IDAI shares declined by 8.53% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $15.0 million.

MMTEC MTC stock decreased by 8.13% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.

Conduent CNDT stock fell 7.72% to $3.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $852.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

