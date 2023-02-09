ñol


12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 9, 2023 4:30 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Expion360 XPON shares rose 60.6% to $3.18 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Expion360's trading volume reached 920.1K shares. This is 57.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.6 million.
  • Bloom Energy BE shares moved upwards by 7.44% to $25.4. This security traded at a volume of 163.4K shares come close, making up 7.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Heliogen HLGN shares moved upwards by 7.14% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.1 million.
  • Aurora Innovation AUR shares increased by 6.96% to $1.69. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
  • Hyzon Motors HYZN shares increased by 5.64% to $1.87. The company's market cap stands at $466.3 million.
  • Freight Technologies FRGT stock increased by 4.98% to $0.38. At the close, Freight Technologies's trading volume reached 967.4K shares. This is 21.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.

Losers

  • Lyft LYFT shares declined by 22.3% to $12.61 during Thursday's after-market session. Lyft's trading volume hit 7.6 million shares by close, accounting for 49.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Nocera NCRA stock declined by 10.08% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.
  • Universal Logistics Hldgs ULH stock decreased by 5.87% to $39.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • GD Culture Group GDC stock decreased by 5.57% to $4.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.
  • JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE stock decreased by 4.13% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.
  • Seanergy Maritime Hldgs SHIP stock declined by 3.54% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.6 million.

