12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Kubient KBNT shares increased by 22.3% to $1.59 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 55.7K shares, which is 287.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million.

Meta Platforms META shares moved upwards by 18.04% to $180.75. Trading volume for this security closed at 10.8 million, accounting for 28.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $407.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

IZEA Worldwide IZEA stock moved upwards by 4.16% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.7 million.

Pinterest PINS shares moved upwards by 4.11% to $27.8. Pinterest's trading volume hit 385.3K shares by close, accounting for 3.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.8 billion.

Alphabet GOOGL shares increased by 3.79% to $104.24. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.1 million shares, which is 6.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 trillion.

shares increased by 3.79% to $104.24. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.1 million shares, which is 6.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 trillion. Alphabet GOOG shares increased by 3.61% to $105.1. Alphabet's trading volume hit 1.4 million shares by close, accounting for 5.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 trillion.

Losers

Super League Gaming SLGG shares decreased by 5.6% to $0.68 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 706.6K shares come close, making up 445.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.5 million.

Cuentas CUEN shares declined by 5.45% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $26.8 million.

Snail SNAL shares fell 3.49% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.2 million.

VEON VEON stock declined by 3.34% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Motorsport Games MSGM stock declined by 2.95% to $35.91. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.0 million shares, which is 436.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.9 million.

Blue Hat Interactive BHAT stock decreased by 2.92% to $0.6. This security traded at a volume of 69.6K shares come close, making up 37.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.

