12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 1, 2023 4:30 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Cemtrex CETX shares increased by 20.7% to $14.24 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 427.6K shares come close, making up 2509.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.
  • Latch LTCH shares moved upwards by 4.99% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.9 million.
  • OLB Gr OLB stock increased by 4.95% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 million.
  • SeaChange International SEAC shares rose 4.94% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $25.5 million.
  • CPS Technologies CPSH shares increased by 4.77% to $3.07. The company's market cap stands at $44.3 million.
  • WeTrade Group WETG stock moved upwards by 4.63% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $62.0 million.

Losers

  • TeraWulf WULF stock decreased by 18.9% to $0.83 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 123.3K, accounting for 16.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.4 million.
  • Sonim Technologies SONM shares decreased by 5.07% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.1 million.
  • Focus Universal FCUV shares declined by 5.01% to $6.27. The company's market cap stands at $272.9 million.
  • Cemtrex CETXP stock declined by 4.77% to $1.0.
  • SkyWater Technology SKYT stock fell 4.47% to $10.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $444.5 million.
  • Ouster OUST stock fell 4.06% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $262.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

