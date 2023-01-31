12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Amesite AMST stock increased by 10.6% to $0.4 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 101.3K shares come close, making up 9.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million.

stock increased by 10.6% to $0.4 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 101.3K shares come close, making up 9.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million. Foresight Autonomous FRSX shares moved upwards by 4.79% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $39.3 million.

shares moved upwards by 4.79% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $39.3 million. Sonder Holdings SOND stock moved upwards by 4.47% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $305.2 million.

stock moved upwards by 4.47% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $305.2 million. Lottery.com LTRY stock increased by 4.29% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.

stock increased by 4.29% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million. Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares increased by 3.89% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.

shares increased by 3.89% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million. Jeffs Brands JFBR stock moved upwards by 3.7% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.

Losers

Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY stock decreased by 4.6% to $2.69 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.3 million shares, which is 6.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $315.5 million.

stock decreased by 4.6% to $2.69 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.3 million shares, which is 6.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $315.5 million. Digital Brands Group DBGI shares fell 3.42% to $2.83. This security traded at a volume of 88.2K shares come close, making up 3.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.

shares fell 3.42% to $2.83. This security traded at a volume of 88.2K shares come close, making up 3.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million. Meten Holding Gr METX shares fell 3.37% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.

shares fell 3.37% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million. OneSpaWorld Holdings OSW shares declined by 3.05% to $10.19. The company's market cap stands at $942.3 million.

shares declined by 3.05% to $10.19. The company's market cap stands at $942.3 million. GoPro GPRO stock decreased by 2.77% to $5.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $932.4 million.

stock decreased by 2.77% to $5.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $932.4 million. Worksport WKSP stock declined by 2.46% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.