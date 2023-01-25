11 Financials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Alvarium Tiedemann Hldgs ALTI stock increased by 98.7% to $18.5 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 175.2K shares, making up 200.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

eHealth EHTH shares moved upwards by 33.57% to $7.24. Trading volume for eHealth's stock is 7.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 993.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $198.5 million.

Esquire Financial Hldgs ESQ shares rose 9.06% to $45.0. The company's market cap stands at $366.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

MarketAxess Holdings MKTX shares increased by 7.89% to $355.55. The current volume of 314.6K shares is 90.0% of MarketAxess Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Central Pacific Financial CPF stock rose 6.67% to $22.3. The current volume of 92.5K shares is 57.3% of Central Pacific Financial's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Losers

Trustmark TRMK shares fell 14.7% to $28.17 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 776.2K shares, making up 260.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Vericity VERY shares fell 14.14% to $6.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.9 million.

Premier Financial PFC stock decreased by 11.16% to $24.14. Trading volume for Premier Financial's stock is 172.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 179.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $858.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Trustco Bank TRST stock fell 10.53% to $33.42. As of 12:30 EST, Trustco Bank's stock is trading at a volume of 89.9K, which is 118.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $635.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Farmers National Banc FMNB shares decreased by 8.02% to $13.2. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 118.4K, which is 93.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $527.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Conifer Holdings CNFR shares declined by 7.9% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 million.

