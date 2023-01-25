9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Leafly Holdings LFLY shares increased by 7.2% to $0.63 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $25.1 million.

shares increased by 7.2% to $0.63 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $25.1 million. IZEA Worldwide IZEA stock moved upwards by 6.15% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.0 million.

stock moved upwards by 6.15% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.0 million. Society Pass SOPA shares moved upwards by 5.36% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.9 million.

shares moved upwards by 5.36% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.9 million. So-Young Intl SY stock rose 4.71% to $2.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $279.5 million.

stock rose 4.71% to $2.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $279.5 million. News NWS shares moved upwards by 3.96% to $20.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 billion.

Losers

Grom Social Enterprises GROM shares decreased by 27.2% to $2.33 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.

shares decreased by 27.2% to $2.33 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million. Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT shares decreased by 14.71% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $43.5 million.

shares decreased by 14.71% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $43.5 million. NextPlay Technologies NXTP stock fell 6.25% to $2.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.

stock fell 6.25% to $2.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million. VEON VEON shares decreased by 4.43% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $944.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.