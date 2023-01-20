12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Boxed BOXD stock increased by 43.8% to $0.68 during Friday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.3 million shares, which is 89.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.3 million.

Jeffs Brands JFBR shares rose 9.8% to $1.68. This security traded at a volume of 58.9K shares come close, making up 52.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 million.

Beachbody Co BODY shares rose 5.06% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $209.0 million.

1-800-Flowers.com FLWS stock rose 4.38% to $9.77. The company's market cap stands at $631.4 million.

Esports Entertainment GMBL shares rose 3.7% to $0.08. Trading volume for this security closed at 6.2 million, accounting for 121.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.

Amesite AMST shares moved upwards by 3.47% to $0.29. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 463.7K shares, which is 61.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.

Losers

Waitr Hldgs ASAP shares declined by 5.3% to $0.54 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.

Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN shares declined by 4.38% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $28.0 million.

D-MARKET Electronic HEPS stock fell 4.34% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $358.6 million.

Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN stock declined by 4.19% to $0.49. At the close, Kaixin Auto Hldgs's trading volume reached 97.9K shares. This is 54.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.6 million.

Worksport WKSP shares decreased by 3.97% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $16.6 million.

Aterian ATER stock declined by 3.71% to $1.3. At the close, Aterian's trading volume reached 56.8K shares. This is 3.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.1 million.

