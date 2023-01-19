11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Astronics ATRO stock increased by 11.9% to $11.57 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $372.2 million.

stock increased by 11.9% to $11.57 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $372.2 million. JanOne JAN stock moved upwards by 8.14% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.

stock moved upwards by 8.14% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million. FTAI Infrastructure FIP shares moved upwards by 4.74% to $3.53. The company's market cap stands at $350.9 million.

shares moved upwards by 4.74% to $3.53. The company's market cap stands at $350.9 million. Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM shares rose 4.48% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.6 million.

shares rose 4.48% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.6 million. Orbital Infrastructure OIG shares moved upwards by 4.21% to $0.2. At the close, Orbital Infrastructure's trading volume reached 74.7K shares. This is 6.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.8 million.

shares moved upwards by 4.21% to $0.2. At the close, Orbital Infrastructure's trading volume reached 74.7K shares. This is 6.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.8 million. Safe Bulkers SB shares rose 3.58% to $3.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $378.0 million.

Losers

Agrify AGFY shares fell 3.5% to $0.52 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 82.1K shares come close, making up 3.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.

shares fell 3.5% to $0.52 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 82.1K shares come close, making up 3.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million. Broadwind BWEN stock declined by 2.49% to $5.5. The company's market cap stands at $113.7 million.

stock declined by 2.49% to $5.5. The company's market cap stands at $113.7 million. Caravelle International CACO stock declined by 2.36% to $1.66. Caravelle International's trading volume hit 51.0K shares by close, accounting for 3.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $87.4 million.

stock declined by 2.36% to $1.66. Caravelle International's trading volume hit 51.0K shares by close, accounting for 3.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $87.4 million. Expion360 XPON stock fell 2.0% to $1.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.

stock fell 2.0% to $1.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million. CEA Industries CEAD stock declined by 1.97% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.