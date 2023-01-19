12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Amesite AMST shares rose 44.1% to $0.38 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.

shares rose 44.1% to $0.38 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million. Nogin NOGN stock rose 15.0% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.3 million.

stock rose 15.0% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.3 million. AMMO POWW stock increased by 9.63% to $2.39. The company's market cap stands at $280.7 million.

stock increased by 9.63% to $2.39. The company's market cap stands at $280.7 million. Trxade Health MEDS shares moved upwards by 5.91% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.

shares moved upwards by 5.91% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million. Jianzhi Education Tech JZ stock increased by 5.1% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $124.7 million.

stock increased by 5.1% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $124.7 million. Atour Lifestyle Holdings ATAT stock increased by 5.07% to $22.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.

Losers

Hour Loop HOUR shares declined by 7.2% to $2.6 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.1 million.

shares declined by 7.2% to $2.6 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.1 million. EVgo EVGO stock fell 5.72% to $5.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $377.3 million.

stock fell 5.72% to $5.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $377.3 million. Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock declined by 4.77% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.

stock declined by 4.77% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million. Elys Game Technology ELYS stock fell 4.67% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million.

stock fell 4.67% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million. Arcimoto FUV shares decreased by 4.44% to $2.37. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.

shares decreased by 4.44% to $2.37. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million. D-MARKET Electronic HEPS shares declined by 4.35% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $358.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.