Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Reliance Global Group RELI stock moved upwards by 11.45% to $0.62 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 296.3K shares, making up 219.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.

stock rose 7.37% to $0.86. As of 12:40 EST, Marpai's stock is trading at a volume of 11.6K, which is 61.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million. Hallmark Financial Servs HALL shares rose 6.07% to $6.73. The current volume of 12.0K shares is 156.4% of Hallmark Financial Servs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.

shares rose 6.07% to $6.73. The current volume of 12.0K shares is 156.4% of Hallmark Financial Servs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million. Argo Gr Intl Hldgs ARGO shares moved upwards by 5.41% to $27.07. Argo Gr Intl Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 108.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 60.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $948.2 million.

shares moved upwards by 5.41% to $27.07. Argo Gr Intl Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 108.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 60.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $948.2 million. Huize Holding HUIZ stock moved upwards by 5.26% to $1.4. Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 50.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 113.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $72.3 million.

stock moved upwards by 5.26% to $1.4. Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 50.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 113.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $72.3 million. Global Indemnity Group GBLI shares moved upwards by 5.0% to $27.3. The current volume of 14.6K shares is 64.9% of Global Indemnity Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $399.0 million.

Losers

Hagerty HGTY stock decreased by 2.72% to $9.3 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 60.7K, which is 29.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $774.6 million.

stock decreased by 2.72% to $9.3 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 60.7K, which is 29.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $774.6 million. Conifer Holdings CNFR shares fell 2.47% to $1.58. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 2.5K, which is 50.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million.

shares fell 2.47% to $1.58. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 2.5K, which is 50.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million. FG Finl Gr FGF shares declined by 2.38% to $2.88. As of 12:40 EST, FG Finl Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 9.7K, which is 198.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.0 million.

shares declined by 2.38% to $2.88. As of 12:40 EST, FG Finl Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 9.7K, which is 198.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.0 million. Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR shares decreased by 2.29% to $2.57. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 16.8K, which is 119.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million.

shares decreased by 2.1% to $0.9. The current volume of 598.8K shares is 55.2% of SelectQuote's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $152.2 million. Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG shares fell 1.96% to $2.25. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 70.6K, which is 41.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.