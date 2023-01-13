ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 13, 2023 4:30 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Agrify AGFY shares moved upwards by 11.0% to $0.73 during Friday's after-market session. Agrify's trading volume hit 462.0K shares by close, accounting for 16.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.
  • Molekule Group MKUL shares rose 4.9% to $3.21. The company's market cap stands at $49.7 million.
  • Tritium DCFC DCFC stock increased by 4.02% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $240.9 million.
  • Microvast Holdings MVST stock moved upwards by 2.84% to $1.81. The company's market cap stands at $559.8 million.
  • Capstone Green Energy CGRN stock rose 2.79% to $2.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.5 million.
  • Castor Maritime CTRM stock moved upwards by 2.45% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $118.2 million.

Losers

  • Freight Technologies FRGT shares fell 9.4% to $0.26 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.
  • Singularity Future SGLY shares decreased by 6.45% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.
  • MingZhu Logistics Hldgs YGMZ shares declined by 4.73% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.7 million.
  • Nuvve Holding NVVE stock declined by 4.59% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $25.1 million.
  • Swvl Hldgs SWVL shares fell 4.05% to $0.23. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 637.8K shares, which is 8.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.1 million.
  • SOS SOS shares declined by 3.95% to $6.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved