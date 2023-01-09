12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB stock rose 5.7% to $2.04 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, Virgin Orbit Holdings's trading volume reached 88.5K shares. This is 49.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $687.5 million.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM stock rose 3.99% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.7 million.

Orbital Infrastructure OIG stock moved upwards by 3.9% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $29.5 million.

AZZ AZZ stock increased by 3.64% to $43.75. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Yellow YELL stock moved upwards by 3.07% to $2.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.4 million.

TuSimple Hldgs TSP shares increased by 2.84% to $1.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $408.5 million.

Losers

Intelligent Living ILAG stock fell 6.2% to $1.52 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million.

Addentax Group ATXG stock fell 4.58% to $1.67. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 137.1K shares, which is 15.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.5 million.

Aurora Innovation AUR shares decreased by 3.11% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

Wheels Up Experience UP shares decreased by 2.88% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $334.1 million.

CBAK Energy Tech CBAT shares declined by 2.84% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $91.6 million.

Pitney Bowes PBI stock fell 2.77% to $4.53. The company's market cap stands at $788.4 million.

