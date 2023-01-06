12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

stock moved upwards by 2.94% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $191.6 million. Bird Glb BRDS stock rose 2.1% to $0.23. At the close, Bird Glb's trading volume reached 348.4K shares. This is 15.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $74.3 million.

Losers

stock fell 3.17% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $345.3 million. Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI shares decreased by 3.1% to $10.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $433.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.