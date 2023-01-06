ñol

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 6, 2023 4:30 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • OceanPal OP shares moved upwards by 18.2% to $1.3 during Friday's after-market session. OceanPal's trading volume hit 231.2K shares by close, accounting for 78.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
  • EZGO Technologies EZGO stock rose 6.79% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $27.0 million.
  • Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM stock moved upwards by 4.76% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.6 million.
  • American Rebel Holdings AREB stock increased by 4.58% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
  • View VIEW stock moved upwards by 2.94% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $191.6 million.
  • Bird Glb BRDS stock rose 2.1% to $0.23. At the close, Bird Glb's trading volume reached 348.4K shares. This is 15.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $74.3 million.

Losers

  • Pyxis Tankers PXS shares decreased by 5.0% to $4.59 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $48.7 million.
  • Addentax Group ATXG shares fell 4.83% to $1.75. Addentax Group's trading volume hit 2.6 million shares by close, accounting for 341.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.1 million.
  • Laser Photonics LASE stock fell 3.97% to $2.18. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million.
  • Blade Air Mobility BLDE stock decreased by 3.8% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $236.4 million.
  • TuSimple Hldgs TSP stock fell 3.17% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $345.3 million.
  • Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI shares decreased by 3.1% to $10.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $433.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

