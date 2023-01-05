12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Spruce Biosciences SPRB stock moved upwards by 57.6% to $1.97 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.1 million shares come close, making up 1890.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $46.4 million.

shares rose 8.43% to $7.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.3 million. Aethlon Medical AEMD stock increased by 7.58% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.

Losers

Aytu BioPharma AYTU stock fell 16.3% to $0.18 during Thursday's after-market session. Aytu BioPharma's trading volume hit 735.2K shares by close, accounting for 72.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.

Vyant Bio VYNT stock fell 5.77% to $1.14. At the close, Vyant Bio's trading volume reached 6.4 million shares. This is 12628.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.

