12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 2, 2023 4:30 PM | 2 min read
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Swvl Hldgs SWVL shares increased by 46.0% to $0.2 during Monday's after-market session. Swvl Hldgs's trading volume hit 8.7 million shares by close, accounting for 515.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.0 million.
  • Fathom Digital Mfg FATH stock moved upwards by 9.09% to $1.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.3 million.
  • Agrify AGFY stock rose 8.1% to $0.36. Trading volume for this security closed at 206.1K, accounting for 8.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.
  • Momentus MNTS stock increased by 7.41% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.4 million.
  • Sunrise New Energy EPOW stock moved upwards by 7.32% to $2.93. The company's market cap stands at $71.8 million.
  • Helbiz HLBZ stock increased by 5.67% to $0.14. Helbiz's trading volume hit 1.3 million shares by close, accounting for 8.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 million.

Losers

  • Energy Focus EFOI stock decreased by 11.4% to $0.28 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.
  • Pineapple Energy PEGY stock decreased by 9.88% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million.
  • Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares fell 8.03% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.
  • Aqua Metals AQMS shares decreased by 7.21% to $1.16. This security traded at a volume of 53.9K shares come close, making up 21.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $90.9 million.
  • TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ shares decreased by 6.51% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.
  • Sentage Hldgs SNTG stock decreased by 5.21% to $1.82. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

