12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 30, 2022 4:31 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Gorilla Technology Gr GRRR stock rose 11.0% to $9.0 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $656.3 million.
  • Akerna KERN shares moved upwards by 5.76% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.
  • Inpixon INPX shares moved upwards by 5.29% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.
  • AEye LIDR shares moved upwards by 4.99% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.2 million.
  • Digital Ally DGLY shares moved upwards by 4.98% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million.
  • Akoustis Technologies AKTS stock rose 4.96% to $2.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.1 million.

Losers

  • BIT Mining BTCM stock fell 8.6% to $1.44 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $153.6 million.
  • Oblong OBLG shares declined by 7.56% to $0.11. At the close, Oblong's trading volume reached 87.6K shares. This is 5.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.
  • DatChat DATS shares fell 6.0% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.
  • Schmitt Industries SMIT shares declined by 5.71% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million.
  • Corsair Gaming CRSR stock declined by 4.86% to $12.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • PagerDuty PD stock fell 4.45% to $25.38. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

