12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Trxade Health MEDS stock rose 37.7% to $0.43 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Trxade Health's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 4636.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.

Tuesday Morning TUEM stock rose 24.12% to $0.85. Trading volume for Tuesday Morning's stock is 7.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 5951.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.

EVgo EVGO shares moved upwards by 13.59% to $4.55. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares, making up 108.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $315.9 million.

Four Seasons Education FEDU shares increased by 13.23% to $7.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million.

ToughBuilt Industries TBLT stock rose 12.62% to $2.23. ToughBuilt Industries's stock is trading at a volume of 739.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 32.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.6 million.

Aspen Gr ASPU shares increased by 12.31% to $0.31. Aspen Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 143.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 68.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.

Losers

ATA Creativity Glb AACG shares declined by 16.3% to $1.13 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.4 million.

Secoo Holding SECO shares decreased by 12.15% to $1.88. As of 12:30 EST, Secoo Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 94.7K, which is 193.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $132.8 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out today.

Qurate Retail QRTEB shares declined by 11.0% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.

Uxin UXIN shares fell 10.92% to $2.81. The current volume of 257.3K shares is 151.4% of Uxin's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $129.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Elys Game Technology ELYS shares declined by 10.59% to $0.25. The current volume of 1.8 million shares is 77.1% of Elys Game Technology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.

Hamilton Beach Brands HBB stock fell 9.16% to $12.5. The company's market cap stands at $173.5 million.

