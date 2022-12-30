10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

National CineMedia NCMI shares increased by 13.5% to $0.27 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 million.

shares increased by 13.5% to $0.27 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 million. So-Young Intl SY stock increased by 6.29% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $143.0 million.

stock increased by 6.29% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $143.0 million. Leafly Holdings LFLY stock moved upwards by 6.02% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 million.

stock moved upwards by 6.02% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 million. Grom Social Enterprises GROM shares rose 4.44% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million.

Losers

iClick Interactive Asia ICLK stock declined by 13.1% to $3.46 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $34.6 million.

stock declined by 13.1% to $3.46 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $34.6 million. iQIYI IQ stock decreased by 10.04% to $4.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion.

stock decreased by 10.04% to $4.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion. Zhihu ZH shares decreased by 7.98% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $811.7 million.

shares decreased by 7.98% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $811.7 million. 9F JFU stock declined by 5.72% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.3 million.

stock declined by 5.72% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.3 million. SPAR Group SGRP stock declined by 5.61% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $26.8 million.

stock declined by 5.61% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $26.8 million. Fangdd Network Group DUO stock declined by 5.48% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.