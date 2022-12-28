ñol

12 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 28, 2022 4:31 PM | 2 min read
12 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Jupiter Wellness JUPW shares rose 6.8% to $0.81 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million.
  • Tattooed Chef TTCF stock increased by 5.5% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.2 million.
  • 22nd Century Group XXII stock moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.3 million.
  • Steakholder Foods STKH shares moved upwards by 4.85% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.
  • Reborn Coffee REBN shares moved upwards by 4.79% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
  • Smart for Life SMFL stock increased by 3.68% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million.

Losers

  • Cal-Maine Foods CALM shares fell 5.2% to $58.95 during Wednesday's after-market session. Cal-Maine Foods's trading volume hit 55.3K shares by close, accounting for 5.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Shineco SISI stock decreased by 4.31% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $32.7 million.
  • Oatly Group OTLY stock declined by 3.21% to $1.51. The company's market cap stands at $894.1 million.
  • Reed's REED shares fell 1.96% to $0.07. Reed's's trading volume hit 53.7K shares by close, accounting for 3.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.
  • TDH Hldgs PETZ stock declined by 1.95% to $1.51. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million.
  • Coffee Holding Co JVA stock fell 1.66% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-defensive-stocks/

