12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 23, 2022 4:31 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • NexImmune NEXI shares increased by 15.4% to $0.28 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.
  • Lipocine LPCN stock rose 9.72% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.9 million.
  • Tenax Therapeutics TENX shares increased by 8.69% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.
  • Precipio PRPO shares moved upwards by 8.59% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million.
  • Exicure XCUR shares increased by 8.59% to $1.39. Exicure's trading volume hit 375.9K shares by close, accounting for 192.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.
  • Omeros OMER shares moved upwards by 6.69% to $2.71. The company's market cap stands at $169.9 million.

Losers

  • NeuBase Therapeutics NBSE shares decreased by 10.3% to $0.2 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • MSP Recovery MSPR stock decreased by 8.91% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $98.2 million.
  • Venus Concept VERO shares decreased by 6.34% to $0.28. Trading volume for this security closed at 166.6K, accounting for 9.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million.
  • IsoPlexis ISO shares declined by 6.14% to $1.53. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 185.5K shares, which is 23.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $60.5 million.
  • Palisade Bio PALI stock decreased by 5.76% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.
  • Provention Bio PRVB shares declined by 4.99% to $9.14. The company's market cap stands at $796.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

