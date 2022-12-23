12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

NexImmune NEXI shares increased by 15.4% to $0.28 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.

Losers

NeuBase Therapeutics NBSE shares decreased by 10.3% to $0.2 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

stock decreased by 5.76% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million. Provention Bio PRVB shares declined by 4.99% to $9.14. The company's market cap stands at $796.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.