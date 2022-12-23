12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Schmitt Industries SMIT shares increased by 24.1% to $0.33 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 million.

WaveDancer WAVD shares rose 8.88% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.

DatChat DATS shares rose 5.78% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.

Ondas Holdings ONDS shares rose 4.73% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.9 million.

Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY shares moved upwards by 4.33% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 million.

Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE stock moved upwards by 4.0% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.

Losers

Dave DAVE shares decreased by 5.7% to $0.28 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $105.8 million.

Rekor Systems REKR stock fell 5.15% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.1 million.

TeraWulf WULF stock decreased by 5.02% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.7 million.

Argo Blockchain ARBK shares declined by 5.0% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.4 million.

Kyndryl Hldgs KD stock fell 4.53% to $10.54. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.

Core Scientific CORZ stock fell 3.26% to $0.11. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 35.2 million shares, which is 131.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.1 million.

