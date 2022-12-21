12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

AppTech Payments APCX shares moved upwards by 34.2% to $1.57 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 731.8K shares, making up 459.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million.

Losers

Core Scientific CORZ stock decreased by 53.0% to $0.1 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 83.3 million shares is 533.9% of Core Scientific's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $36.7 million.

stock fell 18.09% to $0.77. Ostin Technology Group's stock is trading at a volume of 154.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 303.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million. Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI stock fell 14.6% to $1.58. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 93.8K, which is 45.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $53.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.