11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Recruiter.Com Group RCRT shares moved upwards by 21.2% to $0.48 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.

Ideanomics IDEX stock moved upwards by 4.36% to $0.21. Ideanomics's trading volume hit 149.7K shares by close, accounting for 1.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $119.9 million.

GMS GMS stock rose 4.25% to $51.48. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.

Guardforce AI Co GFAI stock moved upwards by 4.07% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million.

EHang Holdings EH stock rose 3.85% to $6.74. The company's market cap stands at $386.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs SHIP shares rose 3.67% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.8 million.

Losers

Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI stock fell 4.7% to $2.83 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $27.2 million.

Argan AGX stock fell 3.9% to $35.8. The company's market cap stands at $497.0 million.

AeroClean Technologies AERC stock decreased by 1.73% to $3.42. This security traded at a volume of 288.8K shares come close, making up 18.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $52.9 million.

BlackSky Technology BKSY stock decreased by 1.54% to $1.92. The company's market cap stands at $233.0 million.

Performance Shipping PSHG stock fell 1.53% to $3.88. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.