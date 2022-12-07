ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 7, 2022 4:33 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Recruiter.Com Group RCRT shares moved upwards by 21.2% to $0.48 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.
  • Ideanomics IDEX stock moved upwards by 4.36% to $0.21. Ideanomics's trading volume hit 149.7K shares by close, accounting for 1.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $119.9 million.
  • GMS GMS stock rose 4.25% to $51.48. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
  • Guardforce AI Co GFAI stock moved upwards by 4.07% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million.
  • EHang Holdings EH stock rose 3.85% to $6.74. The company's market cap stands at $386.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Seanergy Maritime Hldgs SHIP shares rose 3.67% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.8 million.

Losers

  • Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI stock fell 4.7% to $2.83 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $27.2 million.
  • Argan AGX stock fell 3.9% to $35.8. The company's market cap stands at $497.0 million.
  • AeroClean Technologies AERC stock decreased by 1.73% to $3.42. This security traded at a volume of 288.8K shares come close, making up 18.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $52.9 million.
  • BlackSky Technology BKSY stock decreased by 1.54% to $1.92. The company's market cap stands at $233.0 million.
  • Performance Shipping PSHG stock fell 1.53% to $3.88. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers