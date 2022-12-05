12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

iMedia Brands IMBI shares moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.62 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.

Losers

Holley HLLY stock decreased by 4.8% to $2.77 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $327.5 million.

Niu Technologies NIU stock declined by 1.82% to $4.32. At the close, Niu Technologies's trading volume reached 162.9K shares. This is 23.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $332.3 million.

