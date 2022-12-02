ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 2, 2022 4:32 PM | 2 min read
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Innovate VATE stock moved upwards by 4.9% to $1.49 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $116.7 million.
  • Heliogen HLGN shares moved upwards by 4.56% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $193.3 million.
  • Momentus MNTS shares moved upwards by 4.54% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $96.7 million.
  • Orbital Infrastructure OIG shares increased by 4.49% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.3 million.
  • American Rebel Holdings AREB stock increased by 4.12% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.
  • Archer Aviation ACHR shares moved upwards by 3.14% to $2.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $637.4 million.

Losers

  • Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock declined by 3.9% to $0.36 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.0 million.
  • ESS Tech GWH stock declined by 3.85% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $498.0 million.
  • Sidus Space SIDU stock decreased by 3.51% to $1.65. The company's market cap stands at $29.6 million.
  • Addentax Group ATXG stock fell 3.39% to $1.71. The company's market cap stands at $53.1 million.
  • Berkshire Grey BGRY shares decreased by 2.98% to $0.95. This security traded at a volume of 78.7K shares come close, making up 14.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $227.0 million.
  • Beam Glb BEEM stock decreased by 2.54% to $19.2. The company's market cap stands at $193.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers