12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Minim MINM shares moved upwards by 9.2% to $0.17 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.

shares moved upwards by 9.2% to $0.17 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million. Core Scientific CORZ stock increased by 8.93% to $0.15. At the close, Core Scientific's trading volume reached 295.1K shares. This is 3.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.

stock increased by 8.93% to $0.15. At the close, Core Scientific's trading volume reached 295.1K shares. This is 3.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago. BIT Mining BTCM stock moved upwards by 7.88% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $23.2 million.

stock moved upwards by 7.88% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $23.2 million. Rigetti Computing RGTI stock moved upwards by 7.14% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $181.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

stock moved upwards by 7.14% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $181.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago. Iveda Solutions IVDA stock moved upwards by 6.99% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.

stock moved upwards by 6.99% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million. D-Wave Quantum QBTS stock rose 6.77% to $2.68. The company's market cap stands at $298.8 million.

Losers

Pagaya Technologies PGY stock fell 7.0% to $1.06 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 51.3K, accounting for 3.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $721.9 million.

stock fell 7.0% to $1.06 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 51.3K, accounting for 3.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $721.9 million. Safe-T Gr SFET stock fell 5.94% to $3.33. The company's market cap stands at $108.6 million.

stock fell 5.94% to $3.33. The company's market cap stands at $108.6 million. Latch LTCH stock fell 5.0% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $144.4 million.

stock fell 5.0% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $144.4 million. ACM Research ACMR shares decreased by 4.99% to $8.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $487.5 million.

shares decreased by 4.99% to $8.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $487.5 million. Dave DAVE shares fell 4.61% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $147.8 million.

shares fell 4.61% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $147.8 million. 908 Devices MASS stock declined by 4.21% to $10.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $325.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.