Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Waterdrop WDH shares rose 9.27% to $1.65 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 39.0K, which is 23.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $637.1 million.

Root ROOT stock increased by 7.44% to $7.29. Trading volume for Root's stock is 124.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 48.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.7 million.

Trupanion TRUP shares moved upwards by 7.33% to $54.27. The current volume of 545.1K shares is 83.7% of Trupanion's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.

FG Finl Gr FGF shares rose 7.21% to $2.49. FG Finl Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 8.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 53.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.3 million.

Kingstone Companies KINS stock rose 5.58% to $0.92. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 41.2K shares, making up 65.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.

Bright Health Gr BHG stock moved upwards by 5.42% to $1.0. As of 12:40 EST, Bright Health Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 68.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $633.2 million.

Losers

eHealth EHTH stock declined by 3.73% to $2.98 during Thursday's regular session. eHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 689.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 85.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.7 million.

Donegal Gr DGICB shares declined by 2.95% to $14.81. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 147 shares, making up 8.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $480.8 million.

National Western Life NWLI stock decreased by 2.14% to $203.16. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.5K shares, making up 56.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $748.2 million.

Kinsale Capital Gr KNSL stock declined by 1.93% to $304.23. As of 12:40 EST, Kinsale Capital Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 80.4K, which is 50.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 billion.

MBIA MBI stock declined by 1.87% to $11.59. As of 12:40 EST, MBIA's stock is trading at a volume of 254.6K, which is 84.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $636.7 million.

Kemper KMPR shares fell 1.53% to $53.64. The current volume of 89.9K shares is 32.8% of Kemper's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.