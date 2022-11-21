12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Shapeways Hldgs SHPW shares increased by 13.1% to $0.62 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 million.

Symbotic SYM stock increased by 4.7% to $10.45. The company's market cap stands at $578.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Energous WATT stock increased by 4.0% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.2 million.

Vertical Aerospace EVTL stock increased by 3.96% to $3.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $772.1 million.

Mesa Air Group MESA stock moved upwards by 3.84% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $48.9 million.

Xos XOS stock rose 3.7% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.1 million.

Losers

Rollins ROL stock fell 5.3% to $39.89 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 65.2K shares come close, making up 4.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 billion.

View VIEW shares fell 3.13% to $1.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $274.6 million.

Quhuo QH stock declined by 2.69% to $1.45. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 57.7K shares, which is 13.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Tritium DCFC DCFC stock fell 2.43% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $246.7 million.

Bird Glb BRDS shares fell 2.19% to $0.22. Bird Glb's trading volume hit 77.3K shares by close, accounting for 2.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Grab Hldgs GRAB shares declined by 2.03% to $2.91. At the close, Grab Hldgs's trading volume reached 1.9 million shares. This is 9.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.

