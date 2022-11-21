12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Drive Shack DS stock rose 16.8% to $0.42 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares increased by 10.18% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.

REE Automotive REE shares rose 7.2% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $146.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Arcimoto FUV stock rose 5.39% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 million.

First Watch Restaurant Gr FWRG stock rose 4.93% to $15.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $918.1 million.

Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV shares moved upwards by 4.91% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $80.0 million.

Losers

Melco Resorts and Enter MLCO stock decreased by 5.8% to $7.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings ATAT shares decreased by 5.72% to $12.38. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.

Niu Technologies NIU stock decreased by 5.39% to $3.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $256.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Tuniu TOUR shares fell 5.27% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $116.8 million.

JD.com JD stock declined by 5.14% to $53.19. The company's market cap stands at $83.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Digital Brands Group DBGI shares fell 4.94% to $3.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.

