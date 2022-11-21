ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 21, 2022 8:07 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Drive Shack DS stock rose 16.8% to $0.42 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares increased by 10.18% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.
  • REE Automotive REE shares rose 7.2% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $146.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Arcimoto FUV stock rose 5.39% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 million.
  • First Watch Restaurant Gr FWRG stock rose 4.93% to $15.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $918.1 million.
  • Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV shares moved upwards by 4.91% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $80.0 million.

Losers

  • Melco Resorts and Enter MLCO stock decreased by 5.8% to $7.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.
  • Atour Lifestyle Holdings ATAT shares decreased by 5.72% to $12.38. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • Niu Technologies NIU stock decreased by 5.39% to $3.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $256.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Tuniu TOUR shares fell 5.27% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $116.8 million.
  • JD.com JD stock declined by 5.14% to $53.19. The company's market cap stands at $83.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Digital Brands Group DBGI shares fell 4.94% to $3.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers