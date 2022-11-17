12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

shares moved upwards by 53.3% to $1.87 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Ardelyx's stock is 96.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 2243.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $350.5 million. CytomX Therapeutics CTMX shares rose 28.92% to $1.56. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 30.2 million shares, making up 6705.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $103.0 million.

Biodesix BDSX stock rose 17.39% to $1.35. The current volume of 622.0K shares is 407.1% of Biodesix's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.8 million. Neuronetics STIM stock rose 15.8% to $5.79. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 513.2K shares, making up 411.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.6 million.

Losers

shares declined by 52.5% to $7.53 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Inotiv's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million, which is 1085.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.6 million. Tenaya Therapeutics TNYA shares decreased by 25.71% to $2.37. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.6 million, which is 1128.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.0 million.

stock fell 15.99% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago. Allied Healthcare Prods AHPI stock declined by 14.96% to $1.25. As of 12:30 EST, Allied Healthcare Prods's stock is trading at a volume of 178.4K, which is 385.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.