12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Quotient Technology QUOT shares moved upwards by 7.6% to $2.83 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $272.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

REE Automotive REE shares increased by 5.55% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $138.9 million.

Legacy Housing LEGH stock rose 4.47% to $17.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $416.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares rose 4.34% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.

Volta VLTA shares rose 4.24% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.3 million.

EVgo EVGO stock moved upwards by 3.36% to $7.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $489.6 million.

Losers

Zovio ZVO shares fell 27.5% to $0.09 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.

Lucid Gr LCID stock declined by 8.08% to $12.41. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Lottery.com LTRY shares fell 6.3% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million.

Jeffs Brands JFBR stock decreased by 6.05% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.

XPeng XPEV stock declined by 5.63% to $7.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion.

Forza X1 FRZA shares declined by 4.79% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

