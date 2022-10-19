ñol

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 19, 2022 12:44 PM | 3 min read
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Waterdrop WDH shares rose 7.07% to $1.21 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Waterdrop's stock is trading at a volume of 444.0K, which is 533.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $475.8 million.
  • Marpai MRAI stock increased by 2.99% to $1.03. Marpai's stock is trading at a volume of 5.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 3.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.0 million.
  • Universal Insurance Hldgs UVE shares moved upwards by 2.52% to $9.75. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 58.1K shares, making up 33.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $299.1 million.
  • Argo Gr Intl Hldgs ARGO stock increased by 2.11% to $22.67. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 47.0K shares, making up 15.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $802.3 million.
  • FG Finl Gr FGFPP shares increased by 1.72% to $18.3. Trading volume for FG Finl Gr's stock is 4.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 132.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Reinsurance Group RGA stock moved upwards by 1.42% to $139.8. The current volume of 223.0K shares is 66.5% of Reinsurance Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 billion.

Losers

  • Hippo Holdings HIPO shares fell 9.59% to $14.44 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 87.1K shares is 54.1% of Hippo Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $329.9 million.
  • Oscar Health OSCR stock declined by 7.0% to $3.52. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 429.6K shares, making up 24.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $749.0 million.
  • eHealth EHTH shares fell 6.91% to $3.04. As of 12:40 EST, eHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 193.0K, which is 28.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.4 million.
  • FG Finl Gr FGF shares fell 6.55% to $1.49. FG Finl Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 703 shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 2.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.
  • Root ROOT stock decreased by 6.35% to $7.23. Root's stock is trading at a volume of 168.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 15.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.0 million.
  • Huize Holding HUIZ shares decreased by 6.27% to $0.6. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 35.1K, which is 141.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

