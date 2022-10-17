ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 17, 2022 5:51 PM | 2 min read
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Wah Fu Education Group WAFU stock moved upwards by 8.7% to $2.25 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.
  • XL Fleet XL stock increased by 5.21% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $118.0 million.
  • D-MARKET Electronic HEPS shares rose 5.06% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $270.5 million.
  • Yoshitsu Co TKLF stock increased by 4.76% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $47.8 million.
  • Lottery.com LTRY shares rose 4.4% to $0.31. Lottery.com's trading volume hit 95.7K shares by close, accounting for 5.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million.
  • Zovio ZVO stock rose 3.95% to $0.15. Zovio's trading volume hit 1.4 million shares by close, accounting for 88.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.

Losers

  • Sonder Holdings SOND shares fell 5.9% to $2.06 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $447.9 million.
  • Wag Group PET shares decreased by 5.84% to $3.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.4 million.
  • Meiwu Technology Co WNW stock fell 5.61% to $1.57. The company's market cap stands at $51.6 million.
  • iMedia Brands IMBI stock declined by 5.34% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.
  • Holley HLLY shares decreased by 4.99% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $472.9 million.
  • American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL stock declined by 3.35% to $7.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $860.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

