12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Youdao DAO stock moved upwards by 12.4% to $4.35 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 134.0K shares is 104.8% of Youdao's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $547.9 million.

stock moved upwards by 12.4% to $4.35 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 134.0K shares is 104.8% of Youdao's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $547.9 million. Moxian (BVI) MOXC shares increased by 10.6% to $0.91. Trading volume for Moxian (BVI)'s stock is 148.7K as of 13:30 EST. This is 189.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.2 million.

shares increased by 10.6% to $0.91. Trading volume for Moxian (BVI)'s stock is 148.7K as of 13:30 EST. This is 189.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.2 million. Domino's Pizza DPZ stock moved upwards by 10.43% to $333.25. Domino's Pizza's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 280.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

stock moved upwards by 10.43% to $333.25. Domino's Pizza's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 280.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today. Sonder Holdings SOND stock rose 10.33% to $1.98. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 674.1K, which is 34.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $429.4 million.

stock rose 10.33% to $1.98. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 674.1K, which is 34.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $429.4 million. DAVIDsTEA DTEA shares increased by 9.03% to $0.95. Trading volume for DAVIDsTEA's stock is 60.6K as of 13:30 EST. This is 113.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.2 million.

shares increased by 9.03% to $0.95. Trading volume for DAVIDsTEA's stock is 60.6K as of 13:30 EST. This is 113.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.2 million. Kura Sushi USA KRUS stock increased by 8.75% to $75.72. As of 13:30 EST, Kura Sushi USA's stock is trading at a volume of 52.1K, which is 56.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $737.5 million.

Losers

Mondee Hldgs MOND stock fell 12.0% to $7.7 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Mondee Hldgs's stock is 84.9K as of 13:30 EST. This is 95.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $626.3 million.

stock fell 12.0% to $7.7 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Mondee Hldgs's stock is 84.9K as of 13:30 EST. This is 95.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $626.3 million. Lottery.com LTRY stock decreased by 11.99% to $0.27. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.5 million, which is 91.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million.

stock decreased by 11.99% to $0.27. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.5 million, which is 91.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million. Horizon Global HZN stock decreased by 9.42% to $0.85. Horizon Global's stock is trading at a volume of 138.5K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 344.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million.

stock decreased by 9.42% to $0.85. Horizon Global's stock is trading at a volume of 138.5K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 344.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million. Natuzzi NTZ shares declined by 8.9% to $5.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.0 million.

shares declined by 8.9% to $5.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.0 million. Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC stock declined by 8.3% to $2.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $415.0 million.

stock declined by 8.3% to $2.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $415.0 million. Etsy ETSY shares decreased by 8.05% to $97.62. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.1 million shares, making up 191.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.