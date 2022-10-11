ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 11, 2022 5:57 PM | 2 min read
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Mawson Infra Gr MIGI shares increased by 8.3% to $0.6 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $48.7 million.
  • Aeva Technologies AEVA shares increased by 5.12% to $2.05. The company's market cap stands at $446.8 million.
  • Atomera ATOM stock rose 4.99% to $8.82. The company's market cap stands at $208.3 million.
  • NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev NISN stock increased by 4.99% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million.
  • BIT Mining BTCM shares rose 4.78% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million.
  • DatChat DATS shares moved upwards by 4.0% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million.

Losers

  • D-Wave Quantum QBTS stock fell 5.3% to $7.15 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $786.5 million.
  • Oblong OBLG shares decreased by 4.92% to $0.22. Oblong's trading volume hit 69.3K shares by close, accounting for 12.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.
  • AvidXchange Holdings AVDX stock fell 3.76% to $7.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • American Virtual Cloud AVCT stock declined by 3.27% to $1.63. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 564.3K shares, which is 11.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million.
  • A10 Networks ATEN shares decreased by 3.27% to $14.21. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Dropbox DBX stock declined by 2.99% to $19.47. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers