12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Mawson Infra Gr MIGI shares increased by 8.3% to $0.6 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $48.7 million.

Aeva Technologies AEVA shares increased by 5.12% to $2.05. The company's market cap stands at $446.8 million.

Atomera ATOM stock rose 4.99% to $8.82. The company's market cap stands at $208.3 million.

NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev NISN stock increased by 4.99% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million.

BIT Mining BTCM shares rose 4.78% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million.

DatChat DATS shares moved upwards by 4.0% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million.

Losers

D-Wave Quantum QBTS stock fell 5.3% to $7.15 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $786.5 million.

Oblong OBLG shares decreased by 4.92% to $0.22. Oblong's trading volume hit 69.3K shares by close, accounting for 12.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.

AvidXchange Holdings AVDX stock fell 3.76% to $7.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

American Virtual Cloud AVCT stock declined by 3.27% to $1.63. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 564.3K shares, which is 11.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million.

A10 Networks ATEN shares decreased by 3.27% to $14.21. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

Dropbox DBX stock declined by 2.99% to $19.47. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 billion.

