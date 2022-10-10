12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

GrowGeneration GRWG stock increased by 6.8% to $3.79 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $230.4 million.

stock increased by 6.8% to $3.79 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $230.4 million. Visionary Education Tech VEDU shares moved upwards by 5.96% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $25.1 million.

shares moved upwards by 5.96% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $25.1 million. Gravitas Education GEHI shares moved upwards by 5.01% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.

shares moved upwards by 5.01% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million. Vivid Seats SEAT stock moved upwards by 4.98% to $8.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $708.0 million.

stock moved upwards by 4.98% to $8.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $708.0 million. Amesite AMST stock moved upwards by 4.97% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million.

stock moved upwards by 4.97% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million. Xponential Fitness XPOF shares rose 4.71% to $20.22. The company's market cap stands at $549.6 million.

Losers

Leggett & Platt LEG stock fell 9.2% to $31.5 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.

stock fell 9.2% to $31.5 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. Beachbody Co BODY stock decreased by 6.2% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $330.2 million.

stock decreased by 6.2% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $330.2 million. Digital Brands Group DBGI stock decreased by 5.34% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.

stock decreased by 5.34% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million. Traeger COOK stock declined by 5.22% to $2.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $344.0 million.

stock declined by 5.22% to $2.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $344.0 million. Superior Industries Intl SUP shares declined by 4.52% to $3.17. The company's market cap stands at $85.6 million.

shares declined by 4.52% to $3.17. The company's market cap stands at $85.6 million. 2U TWOU stock fell 4.39% to $5.01. The company's market cap stands at $388.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.