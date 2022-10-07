Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Hallmark Financial Servs HALL shares increased by 6.0% to $1.41 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Hallmark Financial Servs's stock is 1.7 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 1639.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.0 million.

Conifer Holdings CNFR stock moved upwards by 3.06% to $1.66. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 756, which is 2.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.2 million.

Markel MKL stock moved upwards by 2.28% to $1170.14. The current volume of 40.5K shares is 76.0% of Markel's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $15.6 billion.

Kingsway Financial Servs KFS shares rose 1.63% to $6.23. Trading volume for Kingsway Financial Servs's stock is 1.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 8.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.5 million.

Huize Holding HUIZ stock rose 1.38% to $0.73. As of 12:40 EST, Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 2.8K, which is 11.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.8 million.

NI Holdings NODK stock increased by 1.26% to $13.6. As of 12:40 EST, NI Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 895, which is 11.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $288.0 million.

Losers

SelectQuote SLQT shares declined by 10.52% to $0.66 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, SelectQuote's stock is trading at a volume of 2.3 million, which is 71.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $109.5 million.

Universal Insurance Hldgs UVE stock decreased by 7.56% to $8.69. Universal Insurance Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 84.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 53.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $268.7 million.

Goosehead Insurance GSHD shares fell 6.68% to $32.86. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 92.8K shares, making up 27.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $675.0 million.

Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR stock fell 6.66% to $2.1. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 312 shares, making up 1.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.

eHealth EHTH shares declined by 6.26% to $3.38. eHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 255.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 38.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.5 million.

Trupanion TRUP shares decreased by 6.04% to $52.51. As of 12:40 EST, Trupanion's stock is trading at a volume of 244.9K, which is 55.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.

