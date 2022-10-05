Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

SelectQuote SLQT shares moved upwards by 4.11% to $0.78 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares, making up 75.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.9 million.

shares moved upwards by 4.11% to $0.78 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares, making up 75.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.9 million. Waterdrop WDH stock rose 3.6% to $1.15. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 28.7K, which is 38.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $452.3 million.

stock rose 3.6% to $1.15. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 28.7K, which is 38.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $452.3 million. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. 6.625% Notes due 2046 MHLA shares rose 3.43% to $16.34. Trading volume for Maiden Holdings, Ltd. 6.625% Notes due 2046's stock is 1.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 87.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

shares rose 3.43% to $16.34. Trading volume for Maiden Holdings, Ltd. 6.625% Notes due 2046's stock is 1.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 87.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. Crawford CRD stock increased by 2.77% to $5.93. The current volume of 3.9K shares is 19.3% of Crawford's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).

stock increased by 2.77% to $5.93. The current volume of 3.9K shares is 19.3% of Crawford's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). Marpai MRAI shares increased by 1.89% to $1.08. The current volume of 1.4K shares is 0.8% of Marpai's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $22.2 million.

shares increased by 1.89% to $1.08. The current volume of 1.4K shares is 0.8% of Marpai's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $22.2 million. Erie Indemnity ERIE shares moved upwards by 1.62% to $238.01. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 15.1K, which is 24.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 billion.

Losers

United Insurance Holdings UIHC stock decreased by 11.43% to $0.62 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for United Insurance Holdings's stock is 90.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 73.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 million.

stock decreased by 11.43% to $0.62 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for United Insurance Holdings's stock is 90.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 73.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 million. Hippo Holdings HIPO stock decreased by 9.74% to $16.31. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 53.4K shares, making up 35.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $379.3 million.

stock decreased by 9.74% to $16.31. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 53.4K shares, making up 35.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $379.3 million. eHealth EHTH shares declined by 9.43% to $3.79. As of 12:40 EST, eHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 323.7K, which is 48.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $104.3 million.

shares declined by 9.43% to $3.79. As of 12:40 EST, eHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 323.7K, which is 48.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $104.3 million. Hagerty HGTY stock fell 7.78% to $8.78. As of 12:40 EST, Hagerty's stock is trading at a volume of 193.5K, which is 94.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $725.9 million.

stock fell 7.78% to $8.78. As of 12:40 EST, Hagerty's stock is trading at a volume of 193.5K, which is 94.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $725.9 million. NI Holdings NODK shares declined by 7.01% to $13.01. NI Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 16.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $293.1 million.

shares declined by 7.01% to $13.01. NI Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 16.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $293.1 million. Trupanion TRUP stock declined by 6.22% to $56.87. Trading volume for Trupanion's stock is 282.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 64.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.