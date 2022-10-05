ñol

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 5, 2022 1:07 PM | 3 min read
Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • SelectQuote SLQT shares moved upwards by 4.11% to $0.78 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares, making up 75.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.9 million.
  • Waterdrop WDH stock rose 3.6% to $1.15. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 28.7K, which is 38.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $452.3 million.
  • Maiden Holdings, Ltd. 6.625% Notes due 2046 MHLA shares rose 3.43% to $16.34. Trading volume for Maiden Holdings, Ltd. 6.625% Notes due 2046's stock is 1.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 87.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Crawford CRD stock increased by 2.77% to $5.93. The current volume of 3.9K shares is 19.3% of Crawford's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).
  • Marpai MRAI shares increased by 1.89% to $1.08. The current volume of 1.4K shares is 0.8% of Marpai's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $22.2 million.
  • Erie Indemnity ERIE shares moved upwards by 1.62% to $238.01. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 15.1K, which is 24.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 billion.

Losers

  • United Insurance Holdings UIHC stock decreased by 11.43% to $0.62 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for United Insurance Holdings's stock is 90.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 73.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 million.
  • Hippo Holdings HIPO stock decreased by 9.74% to $16.31. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 53.4K shares, making up 35.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $379.3 million.
  • eHealth EHTH shares declined by 9.43% to $3.79. As of 12:40 EST, eHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 323.7K, which is 48.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $104.3 million.
  • Hagerty HGTY stock fell 7.78% to $8.78. As of 12:40 EST, Hagerty's stock is trading at a volume of 193.5K, which is 94.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $725.9 million.
  • NI Holdings NODK shares declined by 7.01% to $13.01. NI Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 16.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $293.1 million.
  • Trupanion TRUP stock declined by 6.22% to $56.87. Trading volume for Trupanion's stock is 282.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 64.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.

