ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

8 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 4, 2022 1:52 PM | 2 min read
8 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock increased by 70.63% to $0.5. Connexa Sports Techs's stock is trading at a volume of 24.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 13889.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.
  • Cooper-Standard Holdings CPS shares moved upwards by 16.23% to $6.8. Trading volume for Cooper-Standard Holdings's stock is 83.0K as of 13:30 EST. This is 21.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.3 million.
  • The RealReal REAL stock rose 15.62% to $1.67. As of 13:30 EST, The RealReal's stock is trading at a volume of 5.6 million, which is 126.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.0 million.
  • Smart Share Glb EM stock moved upwards by 15.48% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $231.8 million.
  • Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH stock rose 14.75% to $13.08. Norwegian Cruise Line's stock is trading at a volume of 25.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 124.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion.

Losers

  • Mondee Hldgs MOND shares fell 13.1% to $7.36 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 80.2K shares is 85.6% of Mondee Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $604.6 million.
  • 17 Education & Technology YQ stock fell 9.03% to $1.21. The current volume of 175.0K shares is 166.3% of 17 Education & Technology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.7 million.
  • Lottery.com LTRY shares fell 9.03% to $0.27. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 84.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers