8 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock increased by 70.63% to $0.5. Connexa Sports Techs's stock is trading at a volume of 24.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 13889.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.

Cooper-Standard Holdings CPS shares moved upwards by 16.23% to $6.8. Trading volume for Cooper-Standard Holdings's stock is 83.0K as of 13:30 EST. This is 21.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.3 million.

The RealReal REAL stock rose 15.62% to $1.67. As of 13:30 EST, The RealReal's stock is trading at a volume of 5.6 million, which is 126.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.0 million.

Smart Share Glb EM stock moved upwards by 15.48% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $231.8 million.

Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH stock rose 14.75% to $13.08. Norwegian Cruise Line's stock is trading at a volume of 25.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 124.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion.

Losers

Mondee Hldgs MOND shares fell 13.1% to $7.36 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 80.2K shares is 85.6% of Mondee Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $604.6 million.

17 Education & Technology YQ stock fell 9.03% to $1.21. The current volume of 175.0K shares is 166.3% of 17 Education & Technology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.7 million.

Lottery.com LTRY shares fell 9.03% to $0.27. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 84.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million.

