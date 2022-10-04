12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Inhibrx INBX stock rose 40.4% to $28.33 during Tuesday's regular session. Inhibrx's stock is trading at a volume of 5.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1119.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Applied DNA Sciences APDN stock moved upwards by 36.59% to $1.53. Trading volume for Applied DNA Sciences's stock is 5.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 70.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million.

Cue Biopharma CUE stock rose 25.99% to $3.01. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 661.7% of Cue Biopharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $106.5 million.

Vapotherm VAPO shares increased by 24.54% to $2.06. Trading volume for Vapotherm's stock is 202.1K as of 13:30 EST. This is 112.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.8 million.

Autolus Therapeutics AUTL stock moved upwards by 22.47% to $2.67. Trading volume for Autolus Therapeutics's stock is 517.4K as of 13:30 EST. This is 419.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $242.7 million.

Immunovant IMVT shares increased by 21.62% to $8.02. Trading volume for Immunovant's stock is 11.6 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 2257.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $934.3 million.

Losers

Ampio Pharmaceuticals AMPE shares declined by 66.8% to $0.02 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 34.6 million shares, making up 465.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.

KalVista Pharma KALV stock declined by 56.18% to $6.24. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 4.0 million, which is 2357.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.5 million.

Verastem VSTM shares fell 31.4% to $0.6. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 5.7 million, which is 474.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.6 million.

Rallybio RLYB stock decreased by 20.73% to $11.78. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 69.9K, which is 146.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $378.5 million.

Cryo-Cell International CCEL shares fell 16.31% to $5.44. The company's market cap stands at $46.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.