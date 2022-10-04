ñol

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 4, 2022 8:22 AM | 1 min read
Gainers

  • Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares rose 58.22% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.
  • Poshmark POSH stock moved upwards by 13.29% to $17.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Capri Holdings CPRI stock moved upwards by 9.67% to $44.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion.
  • Yoshiharu Global YOSH stock moved upwards by 9.52% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million.
  • Rivian Automotive RIVN shares moved upwards by 8.05% to $34.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.5 billion.

Losers

  • Lottery.com LTRY shares declined by 7.1% to $0.28 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million.
  • Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock fell 5.63% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
  • Dixie Gr DXYN shares decreased by 5.56% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.
  • Zovio ZVO stock fell 5.0% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
  • Wag Group PET stock decreased by 4.69% to $2.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.9 million.
  • H World Group HTHT stock decreased by 4.25% to $34.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

