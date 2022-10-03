12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Oblong OBLG stock increased by 49.3% to $0.22 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Oblong's stock is 3.0 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 2627.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.

Sobr Safe SOBR stock increased by 30.97% to $3.51. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 22.9 million shares, making up 986.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.5 million.

Viasat VSAT shares increased by 27.27% to $38.48. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 5.3 million, which is 1340.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.

Locafy LCFY stock increased by 17.91% to $0.46. Locafy's stock is trading at a volume of 339.2K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 185.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.

InterDigital IDCC shares increased by 17.29% to $47.41. The current volume of 391.3K shares is 156.3% of InterDigital's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

CPI Card PMTS stock rose 11.54% to $17.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $197.9 million.

Losers

Powerbridge Technologies PBTS stock fell 13.2% to $0.42 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.0 million shares, making up 221.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.0 million.

Cemtrex CETXP shares declined by 11.8% to $0.79.

SpringBig Holdings SBIG stock decreased by 11.25% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million.

Duos Technologies Group DUOT stock decreased by 8.75% to $3.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 million.

Enfusion ENFN stock decreased by 8.59% to $11.28. Trading volume for Enfusion's stock is 269.7K as of 13:30 EST. This is 96.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $755.7 million.

D-Wave Quantum QBTS stock fell 8.52% to $7.2. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 62.8K, which is 27.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $792.0 million.

