ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 3, 2022 1:36 PM | 3 min read
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Oblong OBLG stock increased by 49.3% to $0.22 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Oblong's stock is 3.0 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 2627.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.
  • Sobr Safe SOBR stock increased by 30.97% to $3.51. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 22.9 million shares, making up 986.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.5 million.
  • Viasat VSAT shares increased by 27.27% to $38.48. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 5.3 million, which is 1340.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
  • Locafy LCFY stock increased by 17.91% to $0.46. Locafy's stock is trading at a volume of 339.2K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 185.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.
  • InterDigital IDCC shares increased by 17.29% to $47.41. The current volume of 391.3K shares is 156.3% of InterDigital's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • CPI Card PMTS stock rose 11.54% to $17.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $197.9 million.

Losers

  • Powerbridge Technologies PBTS stock fell 13.2% to $0.42 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.0 million shares, making up 221.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.0 million.
  • Cemtrex CETXP shares declined by 11.8% to $0.79.
  • SpringBig Holdings SBIG stock decreased by 11.25% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million.
  • Duos Technologies Group DUOT stock decreased by 8.75% to $3.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 million.
  • Enfusion ENFN stock decreased by 8.59% to $11.28. Trading volume for Enfusion's stock is 269.7K as of 13:30 EST. This is 96.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $755.7 million.
  • D-Wave Quantum QBTS stock fell 8.52% to $7.2. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 62.8K, which is 27.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $792.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers