Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 3, 2022 12:42 PM | 3 min read
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Unico American UNAM shares rose 7.79% to $1.28 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 798 shares, making up 8.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • SelectQuote SLQT stock rose 6.4% to $0.78. The current volume of 3.0 million shares is 112.7% of SelectQuote's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $128.5 million.
  • Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG shares increased by 5.75% to $2.39. Heritage Insurance Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 30.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 22.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.1 million.
  • Genworth Finl GNW stock rose 5.42% to $3.69. Trading volume for Genworth Finl's stock is 1.7 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 55.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
  • eHealth EHTH stock moved upwards by 4.73% to $4.09. As of 12:40 EST, eHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 276.5K, which is 41.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.8 million.
  • United Insurance Holdings UIHC shares moved upwards by 4.71% to $0.67. Trading volume for United Insurance Holdings's stock is 60.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 49.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.6 million.

Losers

  • Huize Holding HUIZ stock declined by 9.12% to $0.77 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Huize Holding's stock is 5.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 23.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.9 million.
  • BRP Group BRP shares decreased by 3.84% to $25.34. BRP Group's stock is trading at a volume of 218.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 70.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Maiden Hldgs MHLD stock decreased by 2.33% to $2.1. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 26.4K shares, making up 32.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $187.3 million.
  • RenaissanceRe Holdings RNR shares fell 1.76% to $137.93. RenaissanceRe Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 303.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 71.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion.
  • Universal Insurance Hldgs UVE shares decreased by 1.53% to $9.7. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 81.9K shares, making up 52.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $297.0 million.
  • American Financial Group, Inc. 4.500% Subordinated Debentures due 2060 AFGE shares decreased by 1.38% to $19.52. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 131, which is 3.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

