12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

AYRO AYRO shares increased by 11.9% to $0.66 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.4 million.

Losers

GigaCloud Tech GCT stock declined by 6.9% to $9.41 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $382.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

stock fell 3.69% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million. Uxin UXIN shares fell 3.34% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $265.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.