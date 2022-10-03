ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 3, 2022 8:49 AM | 2 min read
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • AYRO AYRO shares increased by 11.9% to $0.66 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.4 million.
  • Secoo Holding SECO shares increased by 10.53% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 million.
  • REE Automotive REE shares moved upwards by 10.02% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.3 million.
  • Meten Holding Gr METX shares rose 7.11% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
  • Regis RGS shares increased by 6.93% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $49.1 million.
  • BARK BARK shares increased by 5.49% to $1.92. The company's market cap stands at $338.4 million.

Losers

  • GigaCloud Tech GCT stock declined by 6.9% to $9.41 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $382.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Faraday Future FFIE shares declined by 5.54% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $197.0 million.
  • Rent the Runway RENT stock declined by 4.94% to $2.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.3 million.
  • Tesla TSLA stock fell 4.83% to $252.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $791.0 billion.
  • Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE stock fell 3.69% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.
  • Uxin UXIN shares fell 3.34% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $265.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers