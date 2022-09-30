ñol

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 30, 2022 1:11 PM | 3 min read
Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • ProAssurance PRA stock rose 5.99% to $19.79 during Friday's regular session. ProAssurance's stock is trading at a volume of 177.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 69.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • NI Holdings NODK shares moved upwards by 4.59% to $13.43. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 2.3K, which is 29.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $280.4 million.
  • SelectQuote SLQT shares increased by 3.36% to $0.83. SelectQuote's stock is trading at a volume of 3.9 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 152.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $137.7 million.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX stock moved upwards by 3.31% to $0.62. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 15.9K, which is 13.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.
  • Huize Holding HUIZ stock rose 3.16% to $0.8. As of 12:40 EST, Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 10.1K, which is 42.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.7 million.
  • Universal Insurance Hldgs UVE stock rose 3.08% to $10.03. Universal Insurance Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 121.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 79.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $308.3 million.

Losers

  • FedNat Holding FNHC shares fell 11.9% to $0.14 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for FedNat Holding's stock is 48.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 20.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
  • Conifer Holdings CNFR stock decreased by 5.82% to $1.62. Conifer Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 430 shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 1.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million.
  • Bright Health Gr BHG stock declined by 3.13% to $1.08. Trading volume for Bright Health Gr's stock is 771.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 48.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $675.4 million.
  • RenaissanceRe Holdings RNR stock decreased by 2.42% to $141.81. As of 12:40 EST, RenaissanceRe Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 348.5K, which is 83.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 billion.
  • HCI Group HCI shares declined by 2.18% to $39.65. As of 12:40 EST, HCI Group's stock is trading at a volume of 45.8K, which is 48.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $356.8 million.
  • Fanhua FANH stock declined by 1.93% to $5.1. Fanhua's stock is trading at a volume of 10.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 25.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $276.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-IMMoversTrading Ideas