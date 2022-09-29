ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 29, 2022 1:42 PM | 3 min read
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Vivakor VIVK shares moved upwards by 14.4% to $1.11 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Vivakor's stock is trading at a volume of 66.0K, which is 38.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.0 million.
  • Performance Shipping PSHG shares rose 12.04% to $0.25. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.3 million shares, making up 67.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million.
  • Enerpac Tool Group EPAC shares rose 7.29% to $18.02. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 309.3% of Enerpac Tool Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Nocera NCRA stock moved upwards by 6.45% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.

Losers

  • Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI shares declined by 23.9% to $3.16 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Pioneer Power Solutions's stock is 902.6K as of 13:30 EST. This is 430.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.4 million.
  • Pineapple Energy PEGY stock fell 17.01% to $0.92. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 385.5K, which is 66.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.
  • voxeljet VJET stock fell 15.17% to $3.3. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 73.7K, which is 246.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million.
  • ACV Auctions ACVA stock fell 15.08% to $7.55. The current volume of 1.6 million shares is 133.3% of ACV Auctions's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Heliogen HLGN stock declined by 14.88% to $1.75. Heliogen's stock is trading at a volume of 964.9K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 49.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $332.1 million.
  • Asia Pacific Wire & Cable APWC stock declined by 13.83% to $1.64. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 66.1K, which is 185.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers