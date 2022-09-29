10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Vivakor VIVK shares moved upwards by 14.4% to $1.11 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Vivakor's stock is trading at a volume of 66.0K, which is 38.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.0 million.

shares moved upwards by 14.4% to $1.11 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Vivakor's stock is trading at a volume of 66.0K, which is 38.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.0 million. Performance Shipping PSHG shares rose 12.04% to $0.25. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.3 million shares, making up 67.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million.

shares rose 12.04% to $0.25. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.3 million shares, making up 67.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million. Enerpac Tool Group EPAC shares rose 7.29% to $18.02. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 309.3% of Enerpac Tool Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

shares rose 7.29% to $18.02. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 309.3% of Enerpac Tool Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday. Nocera NCRA stock moved upwards by 6.45% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.

Losers

Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI shares declined by 23.9% to $3.16 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Pioneer Power Solutions's stock is 902.6K as of 13:30 EST. This is 430.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.4 million.

shares declined by 23.9% to $3.16 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Pioneer Power Solutions's stock is 902.6K as of 13:30 EST. This is 430.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.4 million. Pineapple Energy PEGY stock fell 17.01% to $0.92. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 385.5K, which is 66.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.

stock fell 17.01% to $0.92. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 385.5K, which is 66.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million. voxeljet VJET stock fell 15.17% to $3.3. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 73.7K, which is 246.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million.

stock fell 15.17% to $3.3. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 73.7K, which is 246.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million. ACV Auctions ACVA stock fell 15.08% to $7.55. The current volume of 1.6 million shares is 133.3% of ACV Auctions's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

stock fell 15.08% to $7.55. The current volume of 1.6 million shares is 133.3% of ACV Auctions's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. Heliogen HLGN stock declined by 14.88% to $1.75. Heliogen's stock is trading at a volume of 964.9K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 49.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $332.1 million.

stock declined by 14.88% to $1.75. Heliogen's stock is trading at a volume of 964.9K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 49.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $332.1 million. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable APWC stock declined by 13.83% to $1.64. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 66.1K, which is 185.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.