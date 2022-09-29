12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Immunovant IMVT shares increased by 29.2% to $6.19 during Thursday's regular session. Immunovant's stock is trading at a volume of 3.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 991.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $721.6 million.

HeartBeam BEAT stock moved upwards by 24.47% to $4.28. As of 13:30 EST, HeartBeam's stock is trading at a volume of 10.7 million, which is 385.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $146.9 million.

Aditxt ADTX stock increased by 20.26% to $3.68. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 23.0 million shares, making up 1830.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.

Motus GI Hldgs MOTS shares increased by 18.37% to $2.77. Motus GI Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 22.6 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 7324.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.

Avenue Therapeutics ATXI stock increased by 15.67% to $7.46. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 5.0 million, which is 411.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.

stock increased by 15.67% to $7.46. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 5.0 million, which is 411.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million. Harrow Health HROW shares increased by 14.02% to $11.3. The current volume of 245.0K shares is 248.4% of Harrow Health's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $305.8 million.

Losers

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals PHAS stock declined by 29.4% to $0.18 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.2 million shares, making up 977.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals BVXV stock decreased by 19.88% to $0.67. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 329.3K shares, making up 621.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.

Apexigen APGN stock fell 16.49% to $2.54. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 197.9K shares, making up 63.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.4 million.

Galecto GLTO stock fell 15.42% to $2.03. Galecto's stock is trading at a volume of 125.0K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 227.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.5 million.

Longeveron LGVN stock declined by 14.52% to $3.65. Longeveron's stock is trading at a volume of 517.3K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 165.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $76.6 million.

Applied Molecular AMTI shares declined by 13.63% to $0.95. Applied Molecular's stock is trading at a volume of 88.4K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 27.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.9 million.

