12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Melco Resorts and Enter MLCO shares rose 12.1% to $5.94 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.

shares rose 12.1% to $5.94 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. Cazoo Gr CZOO shares rose 9.89% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $399.5 million.

shares rose 9.89% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $399.5 million. Faraday Future FFIE stock rose 8.21% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $272.1 million.

stock rose 8.21% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $272.1 million. Leslies LESL stock increased by 8.17% to $14.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.

stock increased by 8.17% to $14.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. Trip.com Group TCOM stock moved upwards by 8.11% to $28.1. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

stock moved upwards by 8.11% to $28.1. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago. Tuniu TOUR stock rose 7.2% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $78.2 million.

Losers

Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN shares fell 25.5% to $39.4 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $723.2 million.

shares fell 25.5% to $39.4 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $723.2 million. Jianzhi Education Tech JZ stock declined by 8.16% to $2.59. The company's market cap stands at $156.8 million.

stock declined by 8.16% to $2.59. The company's market cap stands at $156.8 million. Elys Game Technology ELYS stock declined by 7.41% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.

stock declined by 7.41% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million. Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN shares fell 7.28% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.6 million.

shares fell 7.28% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.6 million. Tata Motors TTM shares decreased by 6.44% to $23.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 billion.

shares decreased by 6.44% to $23.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 billion. Yoshiharu Global YOSH stock declined by 6.17% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

