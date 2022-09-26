ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 26, 2022 8:53 AM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • Melco Resorts and Enter MLCO shares rose 12.1% to $5.94 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
  • Cazoo Gr CZOO shares rose 9.89% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $399.5 million.
  • Faraday Future FFIE stock rose 8.21% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $272.1 million.
  • Leslies LESL stock increased by 8.17% to $14.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
  • Trip.com Group TCOM stock moved upwards by 8.11% to $28.1. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Tuniu TOUR stock rose 7.2% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $78.2 million.

Losers

  • Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN shares fell 25.5% to $39.4 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $723.2 million.
  • Jianzhi Education Tech JZ stock declined by 8.16% to $2.59. The company's market cap stands at $156.8 million.
  • Elys Game Technology ELYS stock declined by 7.41% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.
  • Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN shares fell 7.28% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.6 million.
  • Tata Motors TTM shares decreased by 6.44% to $23.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 billion.
  • Yoshiharu Global YOSH stock declined by 6.17% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

