ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 22, 2022 5:35 PM | 2 min read
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Flux Power Holdings FLUX shares rose 10.8% to $2.88 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $46.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Globus Maritime GLBS shares moved upwards by 6.38% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.8 million.
  • AeroClean Technologies AERC shares moved upwards by 4.96% to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.3 million.
  • Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB shares rose 4.79% to $3.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Spire Global SPIR shares rose 4.42% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $165.0 million.
  • Symbotic SYM shares increased by 3.99% to $11.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $619.0 million.

Losers

  • Polar Power POLA stock decreased by 5.8% to $2.6 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $33.2 million.
  • Heliogen HLGN shares declined by 4.19% to $2.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $392.1 million.
  • U.S. Xpress Enterprises USX stock fell 3.91% to $2.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.6 million.
  • ShiftPixy PIXY shares declined by 3.9% to $18.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.2 million.
  • Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock decreased by 3.63% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $108.7 million.
  • Addentax Group ATXG stock decreased by 3.06% to $3.81. The company's market cap stands at $118.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers