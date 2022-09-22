12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Flux Power Holdings FLUX shares rose 10.8% to $2.88 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $46.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Globus Maritime GLBS shares moved upwards by 6.38% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.8 million.

AeroClean Technologies AERC shares moved upwards by 4.96% to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.3 million.

Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB shares rose 4.79% to $3.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

Spire Global SPIR shares rose 4.42% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $165.0 million.

Symbotic SYM shares increased by 3.99% to $11.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $619.0 million.

Losers

Polar Power POLA stock decreased by 5.8% to $2.6 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $33.2 million.

Heliogen HLGN shares declined by 4.19% to $2.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $392.1 million.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises USX stock fell 3.91% to $2.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.6 million.

ShiftPixy PIXY shares declined by 3.9% to $18.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.2 million.

Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock decreased by 3.63% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $108.7 million.

Addentax Group ATXG stock decreased by 3.06% to $3.81. The company's market cap stands at $118.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.